Owner of Le Caffé Bistro Sarah Kirschling announced she will be closing the café at S30-W24896 W. Sunset Drive, Unit 101, Waukesha, and rebranding the store to become a natural health and spiritual shop dubbed “Topaz Apothecary”, offering a variety of products and services.
Le Caffé Bistro has been in the community for 16 years, with Kirschling as the third owner.
“I purchased the business two days before the state shutdown, having, obviously, no clue (that would happen) when I first started to look at buying the business, so COVID was obviously one issue,” she said. “But right when everything was coming back open again the construction (along Sunset) started.”
Kirschling said although she understands the construction project had to happen, she believes it has had the greatest impact. She said she had unfortunate timing for purchasing her business.
“If I’m going to plug what’s left into something, it’s got to be something new to see if we can turn it around,” she said.
Topaz Apothecary
Kirschling, who also owns Giggly Hugs Child Care, Inc., in Waukesha, will open Topaz Apothecary with partner Danii Pochert, who has also worked at Giggly Hugs for some time.
The name came from the children of the two business partners, as both their kids both have Topaz as their birthstones.
The business plans to offer over 60 herbs grown by an aquaponics system, which grows food through aquatic animals. The fish tank is expected to be set up in the front window of the business. The herbs will be available to make personalized teas.
The business will also sell different types of candles and altars for individuals to make time for meditation, mindfulness and prayer. Crystals and jewelry, also focused on energy, will be sold at the store, along with guidebooks.
“We’re going to have so many great options for people, not only for themselves but for gift-giving too,” Kirschling said.
The business will also still have coffee, chais, teas and matcha – but will no longer offer espresso-based drinks.
Services
People can also sit down with Pochert and Kirschling for intuitive readings for ideas on ways to work toward a positive life path, Kirschling said. They will also offer house clearings, where they go into a home and clear it of negative energy.
Kirschling said she has noticed through her natural health research that many people are interested in natural health and spirituality, although she’s aware that people new to the idea can be turned off.
Kirschling said while modern medicine is also amazing, sometimes natural forms of medicine can be paired for a positive result or as an alternative.
“This life can’t possibly be just as black and white as we might have thought,” she said.
The pair also plans to release a podcast in the near future, discussing family and personal struggles, with a focus on natural and spiritual answers.
For more information on the business and updates, visit their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Topazapothecary.