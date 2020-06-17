Le Macaron opens in The Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — French patisserie Le Macaron has opened its first Wisconsin location in The Corners of Brookfield.
The 1,031-square-foot restaurant is located in between DAVIDsTEA and Scout & Molly’s on High Street. It serves a variety of signature French pastries and treats, including macarons, cakes and gelato.
The business’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The Le Macaron menu includes handcrafted macarons available in 20 flavors, gourmet chocolates, creamy French gelato, Europeanstyle coffees, classic Fresh pastries and homemade candies.
The pastry shop features a modern European design with seating for 14 customers.
“We are excited to open our first Wisconsin location at The Corners of Brookfield,” said Malory Guyony, owner of Le Macaron, in a previous statement.
The Corners of Brookfield is located on Bluemound Road near Barker Road.