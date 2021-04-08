BROOKFIELD — For many businesses, staying open for 50 years requires ownership changes, new menus and other improvements, but for Lee’s Dairy Treat, it’s the lack of change that allowed the soft serve ice cream shop to reach this impressive milestone on April 2.
When Leander and Clarissa Bugs, the parents of the current owner Danette Bugs-Janik, originally opened the soft serve stand in 1971, it was part of the Boy Blue of America franchise of ice cream shops. However, in 1975, the couple decided to leave the franchise, and the shop has been owned by their family ever since.
The stand at 14040 W Greenfield Ave., which is known for its more than 40 different flavors of soft serve ice cream, has remained almost entirely unchanged since it separated from Boy Blue. Nikolas Janik, the son of Bugs-Janik, said that the biggest change the shop has made in the past decade is that it replaced one of its soft-serve machines in 2016 after using the same machine for 26 years.
“We really haven’t changed,” Janik said.
He also said that the only other real changes that the shop has made over the past 50 years include the installation of a small outdoor patio in 2016, that the stand now allows patrons to pay with credit cards and a new sign that was put up in 2001. “We’re not here to make hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Janik said. “We have lots of regulars; we keep our products similar year after year and we rely on the community.”
In addition, Janik said that this reliance on the community is what allowed the stand to remain open during COVID-19. He said that the shop didn’t accept government grants during the pandemic, that it kept all of its predominantly high school-aged students employed and it didn’t raise its prices significantly, which ultimately allowed the shop to stay open for another season.
And after 50 years, that’s no small accomplishment, but it is one that Bugs-Janik, who runs the shop and has been helping in it since she was 13, is proud of.
“I feel very accomplished,” she said. “I hope my father is proud.”