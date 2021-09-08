Legend at Merrill Hills looking to expand clubhouse

VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — The owners of The Legend at Merrill Hills, W270-S3425 Merrill Hills Road, are looking to expand the golf course’s clubhouse.
The proposed addition, which is slated to be consider by the Plan Commission and Village Board this week, would add 2,500 square feet to the existing clubhouse building.
If approved by the village officials, the project would expand the dining and event space at the clubhouse and be constructed on the north side of the building in place of an existing elevated outdoor patio. The outdoor patio directly below would remain. A 176-square-foot HVAC room would also be added to the ground floor below the dining/event space addition.
The clubhouse is currently open for dining from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days per week, with special events taking place from 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days per week.
The clubhouse eatery employs four people full-time, and 24 part-time/seasonal employees, according to a staff memo.
Trustees and plan commissioners are expected to consider the site plan amendment for the project when they meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.