MADISON — The Wisconsin Legislature’s new Supply Chain Committee this week held a hearing on a plan, AB 941, that would have the Department of Transportation create three new programs to find more truck drivers in the state.
One would create a new scholarship program to pay for truck driving school; another would provide grants to trucking companies to train more drivers; and the third would provide $500 grants to recruit new truck drivers for companies in the state.
“Seventy-seven percent of all the communities in Wisconsin depend solely on trucks to move their commodities and goods,” Neal Kedzie with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association explained on Tuesday. “Couple that with the fact that 94.9% of all manufactured tonnage in the state is moved by a truck.”
Kedzie said trucking is a “graying industry” in Wisconsin.
“Our problem is that we’re not having enough new drivers come in on the front end,” Kedzie said.
Kedzie said there is plenty of demand for truck drivers in the state. He said there just needs to be a supply of drivers.
Lawmakers in Madison are focusing on truck drivers as one of the ways to ease the supply chain problems in the state, and across the country.
State Rep. Bob Brooks, RSaukville, said the supply chain issues across the country are directly responsible for the inflation that people in Wisconsin are seeing at the grocery store.
“One of the missions of this committee is to look at inflation, which is in my opinion, one of the most regressive and punitive things for people who are low income,” Brooks said. “The price of goods has skyrocketed, and all of it is directly impacted by trucking.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos created the Special Committee on Trade and Supply Chain last month. In addition to the trucking package, the committee is considering a plan to expand and promote apprenticeship programs in the state.