CHIPPEWA FALLS — Leinenkugel’s announced that it will be removing the Native American woman used in brand imaging as part of an overall updated look.
'Over the past several months, our team has been working on an initiative to update the overall look and feel of Leinenkugel’s, and among several changes, we have ultimately made the decision to retire the symbol of the Native American woman that we have previously used with the brand,” said Dick Leinenkugel, president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company.
The change in the brand will start to take shape in 2020.
“In the coming months, we will begin to replace our existing creative with new imagery, and
will continue to make these changes through 2021. Everything, from our beers and packs to merchandising and marketing, will be re-worked with new graphics that pay tribute to our brewery’s home in Chippewa Falls, but in a different, reimagined way,” Leinenkugel said.
Leinenkugel’s is just one of many American brands updating its imagery that involves removing a person from its logo who is African American or a Native American, such as Land O’ Lakes and Aunt Jemima.