LANNON — Lemke Stone, Inc., a fixture in commercial and residential building stone, custom stone and landscape stone manufacturing for more than fifty years, announced a change in ownership at their Lannon headquarters, making way for third-generation leadership for the small business.
Jason and Jamie Lemke are the new sole proprietors. The couple purchased the company from Jason’s father, Kim Lemke, and his uncle, Mark Lemke. The transition was finalized in March of this year.
“My wife and I are proud to carry on the family business, maintaining the quality control and customer service expected of us, and further leveraging the expertise of our employees,” says Jason Lemke, president and owner. “Not only have we diversified in our sales and marketing over the years, but we’ve also expanded with new products and offer a wide variety for our customers. Lemke Stone is a distributor for many local stone companies. It’s convenient for them to have us in their backyard.”
For 20 years, Jason gained experience in every aspect of the business, whether producing quality stone products, conducting sales, expanding marketing services or driving truckloads for delivery. In 2018, Jamie joined the main office to handle daily business operations.
“I grew up working side by side with my dad and uncle,” Jason said. “I paid attention to the foreman who knows stone cutting. I picked and cut stone just like every other employee and learned from the ground up. As head of this company, I want to be hands-on with our team. It’s not always easy to retain staff and keep everyone happy. There can be a high turnover rate in this industry. I recognize that and believe in investing in our people.”
Jason’s grandfather, Arnold A. “Arnie” Lemke, launched Arnie Lemke Stone Company near Stevens Point in the early 1960s. Following the purchase of three acres in Lannon for Lemke Stone, Arnie and his wife Peggy ran a family business of trucking stone locally to landscape and masonry jobs and yards throughout the Midwest for the next 37 years. Their sons, Kim and Mark, started with the company while in high school. The brothers bought Lemke Stone from Arnie in 1996 and it was renamed Lemke Stone, Inc. Arnie retired in 2000.