Leticia Guzman agency earns award for customer service

WAUKESHA — Leticia Guzman and Associates, Inc., an American Family insurance agency, was recognized for providing outstanding customer experience under the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program.
“At American Family, we believe our customers deserve an exceptional experience, day in and day out, and our agency owners are on the front lines, honoring that commitment,” said Ann Hamilton, American Family Insurance customer experience vice president. “Even in 2020, facing a global pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, this select group of agency owners who achieved the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification have, according to their customers, provided the outstanding service that makes them stand out among other insurance providers.”
Guzman has been an agency owner for American Family since January 2007. Her agency office is at 744 N. Grand Ave.