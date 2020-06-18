WAUKESHA — An amendment to the ordinance which would give licensed premises a temporary extension into streets that are closed off had its second reading at the Common Council meeting Tuesday night and a failed motion.
City Attorney Brian Running explained the proposed draft to the council: “(What it) says is that businesses that have a sidewalk cafe permit and also have an alcohol retail permit can extend their license premises onto public property if that public property is closed pursuant to a street closure permit, a special event permit, the most clear example would be (Friday) Night Live.”
Friday Night Live has been postponed until at least July 10.
Ald. Cassie Rodriguez said the council should instead give any licensed premises within a closed area (most typically due to a special event) the ability to expand their licensed premises temporarily.
Rodriguez said allowing the amendment would “even the playing field” for businesses that don’t have a sidewalk cafe permit.
Ald. Steve Johnson disagreed.
“Basically what you’re looking at is making Friday Night Live a huge outdoor bar then throughout the summer ... one situation is going to ruin the whole thing,” he said.
Ald. Aaron Perry agreed with Johnson’s concerns.
“Continuing to move the goal posts on downtown businesses will not be not good either,” he said. “Now all it’s going to take is one incident and then we won’t be left with an event that helps our businesses, so I won’t be supporting this either.”
Mayor Shawn Reilly said Running could re-draft an ordinance, as there was confusion with the similarity between the cafe ordinance and the licensed premises ordinance and new standards would need to be made for the establishments.
A motion was made, which would ask Running to try to prepare something that would allow temporary extension of premises into the streets when the street is closed. He would also draft the new standards, or requirements, for these businesses.
The motion failed, with six voting yes and eight voting no.
The ordinance will have a third reading at the next Common Council meeting.