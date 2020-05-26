CEDARBURG — Linden Investment Consultants, a financial services firm located in Cedarburg last week announced it has added the Retirement Planning power of Right-Capital to its practice.
“This is a tremendous benefit for our clients and prospective clients. In our view, investing with a precision plan in place, is the key to long-term financial success in retirement and to reach any financial goal,” said Bill Bauerband, Senior Investment Consultant & Principal of the firm.
“RightCapital’s powerful planning technology allows us to create an ACTIVE plan for clients. This is different than the traditional static “moment in time” plans that most investors are familiar with. Active plans stay up-to-date in real-time throughout the life of the client and help them adjust and stay on track regardless of what changes occur in the future,” Bauerband said.
“We are currently offering to provide a plan to any member of the Cedarburg and surrounding community without cost or obligation who are either planning for or are currently living in retirement as we believe this will be the key to their success,” said Bauerband.
He added that, “Linden Investment Consultants is proud to serve Cedarburg and the surrounding community with the clients best interest always foremost in everything we do.”
For more information, visit www.lindeninvestmentconsultants.com.