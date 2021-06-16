HARTFORD — Any parent will tell you they want to make sure they are feeding their kids something nutritious. Thanks to Little Food Co., local parents won’t have to travel too far for some healthier options as the business will be offering goods at the Hartford Public Market.
Little Food Co. purées are mom-made from scratch, and feature locally sourced produce that is frozen to seal in freshness and flavor.
The company has over 30 recipes to offer your little one.
Amanda Santoro, founder of Little Food Co. and mother of four, handcrafts all of the purées in a FDA food production facility based out of Kaukauna.
All of the company’s food is made in an allergen-free commercial kitchen.
Just a few of the purée samples offered include apple berry quinoa, pumpkin apple banana, mango sweet potato and blueberry beer pear.
Toddler snacks will also be offered at the Hartford Public Market location at 102 N. Main St.
“Nutrition is vitally important during the first few years of life as it directly impacts baby’s overall health, physical growth and cognitive development,” according to the Little Food Co. website. “Our son Jake, born at 25 weeks, inspired us to create Little Food Co. Now a healthy and active 4-year-old, Jake continues to eat our nutrient boosting purées daily.”
For more information on Little Food Co., visit https://littlefood.co/.
To stay up to date on new vendors coming to the Hartford Public Market, visit www.hartfordpublicmarket.com/.