Local apple orchards adjust for the fall season

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Apple-picking will look a little different this fall as local orchards are adjusting their plans to keep customers safe from coronavirus. Fredonia’s Appleland, 4177 State Road 57, opens this Friday and will be following the state’s mask mandate along with other cleaning regulations.
“We’re sanitizing on a very regimented basis. Carts will be sanitized after each use, the playground will be sanitized at least once a day, and we’ll be sanitizing the high use surfaces such as countertops and doorknobs and things like that,” store manager Parveen Hughes said. In addition to new safety regulations, Appleland is adding a curbside pickup model if customers don’t feel comfortable picking their own apples.
“People can call, and we can bring out their product and they can check out outside; they don’t have to get out of their car,” Hughes said. Even if customers are comfortable using the pick-your-own option, they can also check out without having to enter the indoor market.
Hughes said, “If they don’t care to come into the market, they can just purchase their picking bags outside.”
In Washington County, Basse’s Taste of Country, 3190 County Line Q, in Colgate is going cashless to make transactions “as contactless as possible.” All employees will be wearing masks, and they strongly encourage guests over the age of two to wear them as well while outdoors when physical distancing is difficult. In indoor areas, masks are required.
The farm has stationed more than 60 hand sanitizer dispensers across the more than 80 acres of farmland. Basse’s is limiting their attendance and they are encouraging people to visit at off-peak times.
“Traditionally, weekends in September are slowest for us. Also, coming during the weekdays for Pumpkin Fest is a great choice,” their website reads. They are lowering prices during these times to encourage people to avoid the crowds. Basse’s is also no longer offering their wagon rides, “corn crib caverns” or “candy cannon” this season due to coronavirus safety concerns.
Barthel Fruit Farm at 12246 N. Farmdale Road in Mequon is also adapting their system as they prepare to open around Labor Day. They have already had to adapt during the summer and add coronavirus precautions when customers came to pick strawberries and peapods. They are keeping most of the same rules.
For the pick-your-own option, customers stay in their car and staff will give them bags and direct them where to pick. Customers are asked to stay with the group they came with to prevent large gatherings and to keep themselves distanced from other parties. Everything picked must be loaded into the customer’s car and they will pay outside near the entrance.
The sales room has been rearranged in order to increase distance between the staff and customers. Apples will be pre-bagged rather than letting customers bag their own from the bushels. The farm has also added more registers to speed along the checkout process. Groups are encouraged to limit the number of people from their party that enter the salesroom to prevent crowding. The bakery will remain open with similar guidelines.
On their website, they recommend people to come during the week if they would like to avoid larger crowds as their busiest days “generally tend to be Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”