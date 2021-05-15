WAUKESHA — Following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines this week allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor settings, local businesses and organizations are moving in the same direction, but at different paces.
Rochester Deli Co-owner Dan Strackbein said the Waukesha business went mask optional for employees and customers this week, and getting staff who wanted vaccinations the time to get them was the main hurdle that’s been cleared, he said. He’s expecting capacity inside the popular lunch spot to move up to 75% in the next week or so as well.
Waukesha City Administrator Kevin Lahner said that while the Common Council decided to make masks optional for those in public spaces of City Hall starting today, the planned June 1 start date of optional masks for city employees in work areas of the building may be adjusted. That conversation is set to take place this coming week. “As of right now, we are sticking with our original plan,” he said Friday.
In Brookfield, Mayor Steve Ponto said there is a June 30 deadline for the mask policy in city managed buildings.
“Part of the idea was that a lot of our employees weren’t in the eligible group for vaccination until they got to” their age group, Ponto said. “And we wanted to give our employees a couple months to get vaccinated.” He does not expect an extension to the city’s mask policy in those buildings past June 30.
Gov. Tony Evers praised the new federal guides for relaxing restrictions for the vaccinated on Friday.
“Obviously, I have to thank the people of Wisconsin who certainly have suffered over these 14 months, in particular the people that have been vaccinated,” he said. “The people that have been vaccinated have saved lives and have gotten us to this point.”
He said his administration would review the new recommendations and evaluate whether to bring state workers back to their offices en masse. He urged reporters not to focus on what he called the “minutiae” of the recommendations and instead celebrate them.
Some schools have also gone mask optional, such as those in the School District of Waukesha, which was decided in a 5-4 vote Wednesday. In a statement, state Senator Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, called for more districts to do the same.
“I stand with the passionate and caring parents and students in Waukesha County, and across Wisconsin, who are showing up at school board meetings and letting their voice be heard at schools to fight for their right to make decisions about what’s best with regard to the use of masks in the classroom,” he said. “Too many school leaders have become paralyzed by the pressure of fear-filled talking points that don’t stand up under scrutiny with the scientific studies that show our schools are safe. So many schools have done a phenomenal job of offering in-person learning throughout this ordeal—I encourage them to continue to lead by example and end the mandatory use of masks.”
Carroll University in Waukesha as of this week is no longer requiring face coverings in most outdoor spaces when a six-foot distance can be maintained.
“The recent guideline changes from the CDC were unexpected,” said a spokesman for Waukesha County Technical College. “We welcome and are supportive in moving towards a safe reopen of our campus for our students, faculty and staff. Given these recent developments, college administration will be re-evaluating our COVID-19 safety protocols and issue guidance to our campus community in the coming days.”
The city of Milwaukee announced Thursday that it would lift gathering limits for businesses and events starting June 15 because cases were trending downward. Masks will still be required indoors, but health officials planned to discuss further steps in light of the CDC announcement. Nothing had been decided as of Friday afternoon, said Emily Tau, a spokeswoman for the city’s health department.