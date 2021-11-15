WAUKESHA — Although local banks are reporting they haven’t seen impacts lately related to coin circulation, some are continuing efforts to address the national issue after impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Federal Reserve, there is currently an adequate amount of coins in the economy, but business and bank closures associated with the COVID19 pandemic significantly disrupted normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins, resulting in reduced inventories in some areas. Since mid-June of 2020, the U.S. Mint has been operating at full production capacity.
Because coin circulation patterns had not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, temporary caps were reinstated in May 2021.
Local banks
Susan Doyle, senior vice president of retail banking at Brookfield-based North Shore Bank, told The Freeman that last year they implemented a new policy for a couple months — they offered free coin counting when using their coin-counters to all of the public. At that time, they collected over $1 million in coins, which was put back into circulation, Doyle said. They also provided $1,000 in coins to a laundry business owner, who was unable to provide coins to his customers.
Doyle announced that North Shore Bank will once again be implementing this policy in December — offering free coin counting at all of their locations, with the opportunity for members of the public to also donate a portion of their coins to the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund. More details are expected to be released soon.
“Certainly there’s been occasional shortages in coin over time,” Doyle said. “But through careful planning, we’ve been able to help our customers. We haven’t really noticed or seen an impact to our customers directly.”
That is also the case for both Waukesha State Bank and Citizens Bank, with locations in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Stefanie Bonesteel, marketing manager with Citizens Bank, said their financial institution is meeting the demand of their customers.
Waukesha State Bank Senior Vice President Devon Arnold said the bank has successfully been managing coin inventory and the needs of its customers.
Arnold said since the shortages first became an issue, the bank did invest in equipment to wrap coin internally and also continued to provide free coin counters to their customers. Arnold said he has heard, however, that some banks have not been able to get the coin they need.
Businesses
Despite this, customers who are patronizing local businesses may come across initiatives to help assist with coin circulation.
That’s the case at the Delafield Chick-fil-A, 2980 Golf Court, which announced that every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of November 2021, if a customer brings in $20 of rolled coins between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to their location, the customer will receive $20 in bills as well as a digital offer card for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, grilled sandwich or 8count chicken nugget — limited to five cards per guest. According to chain’s announcement, the restaurant especially needs pennies and quarters.