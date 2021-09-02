Local boat rental business slashes price for charity

OCONOMOWOC — Members and caregivers of the Brain Injury Resource Center were allowed the opportunity to be taken out on Lac La Belle in Oconomowoc on Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of Lac La Belle Boat Rentals.
Angela Marshall, who is a volunteer with BIRC and has a daughter, Katie, who suffered a brain injury in 2005, said she was in Oconomowoc when she saw a group of pontoon boats go by on the lake and thought about how much fun it would be for those at BIRC.
“I thought it would be a great idea because some of the survivors have physical handicaps and might not often get out onto boats,” Marshall said.
BIRC Executive Director Lois York-Lewis said the benefit of bringing the brain injury survivors on a trip like this is that it helps rebuild their social skills, which might have been lost as a side effect of their injury.
“A lot of survivors lose family and friends, unnecessarily really,” York-Lewis said. “And for them to be able to have an outreach program of that nature and help them get involved in things because of their disability is good.
“A lot of people are afraid to take them on things. They don’t realize that it’s not that kind of problem.”
Alison Rehm, who owns Lac La Belle Boat Rentals, said she was excited to get the brain injury survivors out on the lake. She also said the survivors’ stories pulled at her heart strings.
“To get out and enjoy the outdoors and just be together and have an experience. That’s what we want to do for everybody,” Rehm said.
As part of the trip, Rehm offered a discounted rate for BIRC — helping greatly, given that BIRC is a 100% donation-based organization.
Rehm said her favorite part of being on the water is the freedom associated with it and she wants to give everyone the opportunity to ride on the water.
“For anybody to be able to experience something normally they wouldn’t get to, it gets you closer to a resource not everybody can access and it’s just a treat,” Rehm said. “And I always feel like I’m free and I want other people to experience that.”
York-Lewis said a trip like the BIRC had on Tuesday gives survivors the opportunity to make friends again and develop friendships similar to those when a kindergartner meets their best friend in class.
“They see there’s more to life after brain injury,” she said.
For more information on BIRC, visit bircofwi.org.