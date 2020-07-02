WAUKESHA — As people have been finding new ways to entertain themselves this summer with COVID-19 present in communities, companies in the boat and recreational vehicle industries are trying to keep up with increased sales.
Tinus Marine in Oconomowoc and Cedar Lake Sales in West Bend both told The Freeman they have seen about a 20% increase in sales at their boat dealing stores this summer compared to last summer — with increased interest in pontoon and fishing boats.
Tinus Marine Manager Erik Tinus said families in the Lake Country area have been planning to recreate at home together.
“Boating’s just one of the best things you can do with your families,” Tinus said. “You can go out, take your kid tubing, it really gives them basically a water park out on the water. You take them tubing, skiing, hang out and swim ... and I’ve seen that, people keep bringing it up, what else are we going to do? Everything’s canceled so it’s kind of crazy.”
Tinus said sales could increase even more this summer; however, it mostly depends on what inventory they can get hold of.
Alan Bell, co-owner of Cedar Lake Sales in West Bend, said the supply chain has impacted vendors and manufacturers, which has trickled down to the entire industry.
“There’s no question that the majority of these manufacturers are out of state and Michigan was shut down for so long, so was Indiana, so was Minnesota, three very large states with boat building manufacturers in them, and they are still trying to catch up with sales prior to shutdown in March,” Bell said.
Bell said the store has sold out of its new inventory of 2020 pontoons.
He said Crestliner boats, or aluminum fishing boats, have been more popular at his store this summer.
“I look at our Crestliner ... we’re into September already for production, it’s kind of mind-boggling to me, normally this time of the year it’s four to six weeks (and) we’ll get you a boat pretty quick,” Bell said. “Now it’s going to be fall.”
Not only have the sales departments been impacted, but the service departments at both dealers have taken a hit.
Bell said their service department has a threeweek backlog due to difficulty getting parts from manufacturers.
Long-term, Bell said he is expecting a busy 2021 as the pandemic continues to impact how people interact with each other.
RVs & motor homes
RVs and motor homes have seen demand that’s been “off the charts,” according to Advance Camping Sales Manager David Draeger in Greenfield.
“I haven’t experienced this much demand ever,” he said. “Granted, it is peak season for RVs but it’s been way more than normal.”
Draeger said with the uncertainty of the pandemic, he is expecting the increased sales will continue to impact the RV industry for a couple years.
“I think it was on an upward trend anyway as baby boomers were retiring and embracing the RV lifestyle, even families, but now it’s kind of pushed a whole bunch of people that didn’t even think about it in the past into the industry and the lifestyle,” Draeger said.
Draeger said while the business’ lot is normally packed full at this time of the year with inventory, it’s been taking a while to get inventory to the store due to impacts on the supply chain.
Lake Country Rentals owner Ben Prescher said there’s been increased interest this summer as well.
“I’m getting calls all the time, it’s overwhelming,” Prescher said. “(It was) ... two to five a week and now I’m getting 20 (calls) a day, yeah it’s a little overwhelming,” he said. Overall, Draeger said the “unprecedented demand” is because of a growing appreciation for these recreational activities.
“I think people are enjoying the simpler things in life at this moment too, which leads to camping, traveling and being with their family,” he said.