Local business donates $2,500 to United for Waukesha

WAUKESHA — My New Floors, Inc. and New Roofs, Inc. announced they made a $2,500 donation to the United for Waukesha Fund to support the needs of families impacted by the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday.
Heather DuPuis, office manager, My New Floors, Inc. and New Roofs, Inc. said in a statement: “Although being newer to the community, Waukesha is our home, its residents, our family. As a local business we feel the importance of stepping up and supporting that community just as members of the community support local businesses. We encourage all local businesses and community members to help with what they can in these difficult times.”
Donations to the United for Waukesha Community Fund can be made at https://bit.ly/3DQlwz3.