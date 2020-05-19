OZAUKEE COUNTY — The news last week that the Wisconsin Supreme Court had struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order came down swiftly. Many local businesses were expecting to be closed for at least two more weeks, which has left them with one main decision — to either reopen right away or spend more time preparing for a new normal.
While some restaurants and bars have immediately reopened their doors to the public, some in Cedarburg are not, or are still planning.
Tomaso’s in downtown Cedarburg said that they will do carry-out for their customers during normal daily business hours.
“Our dining room will remain closed until further notice as we continue to work towards providing the safest dining experience for our employees and clientele,” said the pizza place on Facebook.
As of Thursday, Brandywine said they were still navigating their next steps after receiving questions on when they will be reopening their dining room. The restaurant will be continuing their carry-out service.
Donna Taylor, owner of Cream & Crepe Cafe, is hoping to open her dining room up for customers Wednesday, but with limited days and hours. Customers can follow their Facebook page to find out when the cafe will be open.
Taylor said they will follow all proper safety guidelines at the business. She is planning to move around tables and allow 50% of their capacity inside.
Wayne’s Drive-In will keep their lobby closed for now as they try to get back to normal operations. The burger restaurant will continue providing walk-ups, online and app ordering, as well as drive-thru pickup.
Wayne’s announced on Facebook that they would be putting up a tent this past weekend for customers to sit under.
Out & Out is also working out plans on reopening its dining room.
“We will open the dining room at some point, probably at a limited capacity, over the next couple of weeks,” said General Manager Jackie Davis.
But customers can use the outdoor area seating in the meantime.
Davis mentioned the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department’s guidelines to businesses reopening and said Out & Out would be following it, including wearing face masks, cleaning surfaces and recommending people stay 6 feet apart.
Thiensville
Shully’s Cuisine, 146 Green Bay Road, in Thiensville recently announced its newest venture, Shully’s Biergarten. According to the restaurant, it is a socially responsible outdoor Biergarten with enhanced safety measures that will open May 28. All food products are sourced from Wisconsin small businesses. Shully’s will be announcing more details soon.
Skippy’s Burger Bar, 113 Green Bay Road, in Thiensville reopened Friday. The restaurant previously announced its excitement to allow customers back inside but took a few extra days to provide the safest dining and bar experience.
“We have been busy updating our interior and freshening up the dining room during this time while offering our curbside carry-out,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook Thursday. “Until today, we thought we had a few more weeks yet to finish our projects and implement proper safety and health protocols for when we reopen. Making sure that we follow our state’s guidelines for reopening is very important to us. We hope you’ll understand that we need just a little more time.”
Skippy’s Burger Bar is continuing curbside carryout for customers not ready to dine inside. The restaurant said it will rearrange tables and bar stools to accommodate for social distancing as well. “I know many of the businesses are eager to open, they also want to have a plan in place and be prepared to conduct business in a responsible manner before they open again,” Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Schwantes said. “Some of our businesses already reported having procedures in place that follow recommended guidelines, such as limiting and separating staff and customers, frequently sanitizing their location, wearing masks and even taking temperatures.”
According to Schwantes, there is an increase of restaurants and coffee houses opening now that originally opted to close, despite initially being approved to operate by doing curbside or pick-up business.
“Many have adapted to doing business virtually and fulfilling online orders through curbside delivery or pick-up have indicated that they will continue to offer to conduct business that way for a while, even if they do open their locations,” Schwantes said.
Port Washington
Seven Hills Pub & Grille, 350 E. Seven Hills Road, in Port Washington reopened over the weekend with a soft opening and limited seating.
“We will be following social distancing guidelines and more,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook Thursday. “We will be offering carryout also as we have been for the 60 days. Our employees will make all efforts to continue to sanitize what is recommended. So far reservations are recommended.”
Seven Hills Pub & Grille plans to open for regular business per the recommended WEDC guidelines tomorrow.
Smith Bros. Coffee House, 100 N. Franklin St., in Port Washington is also gearing up for reopening on Friday. The coffee house will carefully reopen for takeout.
“We are taking the next week to ensure we are following health department guidelines, training staff on new menu items, and readying our business for then ‘new normal,’” Smith Bros. Coffee House said on Facebook Thursday. “We are committed to creating a safe environment for every friend that walks through the door and want to make sure it’s done right.”
Every week management will assess the next phase of reopening the coffee house.