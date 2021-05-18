MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources is celebrating the anniversaries of its Green Tier participants and their commitment to protecting the environment.
Companies that participate in the department’s Green Tier program help the DNR work toward its mission of protecting and managing the state’s natural resources while supporting the economy and well-being of Wisconsinites.
Green Tier is a voluntary program for Wisconsin businesses serving in various industries throughout the state. The program empowers and provides credible recognition to organizations that are on the path to sustainability and superior environmental performance.
Participating organizations use a systematic approach to minimize the environmental risks of their work and align their business objectives with environmental stewardship.
The following Green Tier participants are from Washington County:
■ 15 years of participation — Serigraph, Inc. of West Bend (The DNR’s longest standing Tier 2 facility)
■ 10 years of participation — Menasha Corp. of Neenah and Hartford