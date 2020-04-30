OCONOMOWOC — With many small businesses in the area juggling how they want to open their doors to the public again, a few places in Oconomowoc are preparing to open this weekend while others are holding off.
With Oconomowoc Landscape and Supply’s annual hanging basket sale coming up this weekend, owner Terry VanLare said the time for planting and mulching is now and people are interested in getting started.
He said his business has not been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic because of his abilities to deliver to houses as well as utilization of drive-up windows for customers.
“I would say 50% of our spring orders are over the phone to be delivered anyway,” VanLare said. “It hasn’t affected us that way.”
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson General Manager Craig Winger said the decision to close the store in the first place was to keep staff and customers safe. Winger added that it was the right time to open because Harley riders are looking to get on their bikes after being cooped up all winter.
“Springtime is when business really picks up,” Winger said. “We’ve seen bigger groups of people riding out here. Last Saturday or the Saturday before, we had to have had over 100 motorcycles come to our location but unfortunately we couldn’t let people in unless they had an appointment.”
Winger said Wisconsin Harley-Davidson is going to do everything it can to keep everyone safe while they visit the store.
“We’re going to limit the amount of people that will come in the showroom and we’re going to make sure that everything has been cleaned down and washed like it has been for the last month-and-a-half,” Winger said.
For some businesses, however, it isn’t that easy. Lisa Baudoin, owner of Books & Company, said she doesn’t anticipate opening her doors until the end of May.
“A virus is going to do what a virus is going to do,” Baudoin said. “We’ve got people from a few generations coming into the store, I want us to be safe and healthy and I want to keep our customers safe and healthy as well.”
Books & Company has been offering curbside pickup during the pandemic with enough people ordering to keep staff occupied with filling orders.
However, Baudoin said sales are still down about 50%.
But Baudoin said the support from the community has been great.
“We have such a beautiful community that has reached out to us with kind words on their orders on our website and their talk on the telephone,” Baudoin said. “Everybody is just thrilled that we were able to provide books.”
With people eager to flock to Oconomowoc Landscape and Supply this weekend, VanLare said he will be taking precautions such as only allowing 10 people in the greenhouse at a time to keep his staff and customers safe. “It’s not going to be shopper friendly by any means because we’re used to having 60 or 70 or sometimes 100 people in the greenhouse at any one time for the basket sale,” VanLare said. “Unfortunately it won’t be shopping friendly, but it will be what we can do.”
VanLare said to help slow down traffic at the sale, Oconomowoc Landscape and Supply will extend its hanging basket sale until the end of May.
“We’re hoping that will slow the traffic down and spread it out a little bit,” VanLare said.
“We don’t want people sitting down for three hours, that’s no fun for anybody.”
To help people be in and out as fast as possible, Van-Lare said he will be posting photos of the hanging basket inventory so that people can see what baskets they want and ask for the number ahead of time.
VanLare said his customers have been cooperative during the pandemic.
“Everyone has been nice and understanding of lines on the weekends,” he said.
“Opening the greenhouse will be a new little experience again.”