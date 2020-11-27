Local businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

WAUKESHA — Now, more than ever, small businesses have shown the need for community support due to COVID-19 — and the community has a day to support area businesses this weekend in celebration of Small Business Saturday.
Pop’s Marketplace, which is open year-round at S70-W16050 Janesville Road, Muskego, first opened over the summer to help local vendors sell items over the summer. Owner Mark Knudsen said in July, Pop’s Marketplace had about 400 items and about 50 vendors. Now they have about 900 items and 120 vendors.
“It’s a space that’s been able to help close a lot of people’s gaps this year, just because they haven’t been able to go to fairs and markets, to all that stuff, and they’re able to do that here,” he said.
Some vendors bring in their products and they are paid for them right away, or some vendors run on consignment. Knudsen said the items are sold directly by staff.
“We’re putting this stuff out there for as low as we can so that we can sell as much as we can,” Knudsen said. “You coming in and shopping here is supporting small businesses and paying that maybe higher ticket price does mean a ton to a small business.”
Knudsen said the business will host chalets, or German-style wooden huts, throughout December, similar to a Christmas market. Vendors will be able to directly sell their items from the chalets.
“As a small business owner myself I find myself just really passionate about helping others and we’ve just been absolutely blessed with a great following,” he said. “Everything that I hear (from vendors, the market has) impacted them in a significant way.”
Knudsen said vendors who would have sold at events like farmers markets have been significantly impacted by COVID-19. That was the case for Marielena Lopez-Charbonneau, the new owner of Soap Fixx Company, 234 Brook Street, #5A in Waukesha, which opened its doors this month.
Lopez-Charbonneau said a lot of her events were canceled that she had planned due to COVID-19, such as her events at the farmers market.
She is offering specials on Saturday, including gift boxes and a free shower steamer sample for orders online and in person this weekend. Free shipping is offered for orders $50 and over.
“(I planned for Small Business Saturday) just to get involved in the community and help the other ladies out too, because there are other small business (vendors at the store),” she said.
Mari Koepp with Polished Patina, 116 W. Broadway, Waukesha, said she is hosting deals for Small Business Saturday and hosting extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers who come by that day will be able to pick a candy cane with a coupon featuring a percentage off their purchase. This is the first year they have featured deals on Small Business Saturday.
“Last year we were really busy, this year we’re hoping for the same ... We were really surprised last year how much support there is in the community,” Koepp said. “(COVID) has definitely impacted the business. We used to have classes last year that were really, really popular … some people are a little bit more apprehensive about coming in.”