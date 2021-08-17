CEDARBURG — With frosts damaging massive shares of the annual global crop and supply chain issues plaguing the industry on an ongoing basis, the price of obtaining coffee beans is climbing.
So far, that price hike has not made its way all the way down to consumers, but java drinkers may likely soon feel the jolt to their pocketbooks as coffee shops feel the pinch.
Lisa Bostrack, owner of Java House in Cedarburg, said they have had supply issues and have price increases on their green coffee beans.
“We’ve had to buy more expensive beans, when ours are not available,” she said. “Some of it due to environmental (weather) issues and of course with COVID.”
The coffee shop has been delaying increasing its prices all year, but Bostrack stated that they have no choice but to raise their prices next month.
“We have faith that our customers will understand and be willing to adjust with us,” she said. “They have shown us friendship, support, and understanding throughout this whole ordeal. I’m humbled and grateful that they show up at our window with kind words and consistent orders every day.”
She added, “It is never an easy decision to raise prices. Especially in a small business where you know and care about your customers and don’t want them to lose trust in you or your business.”
Settlers Inn owner Joan Dorsey found out last week that prices for coffee beans from Torke Family Coffee would increase to 55 cents per pound due to the devastating frost in Brazil. However, this isn’t the only price increase the café, market and catering business has had to face.
“This isn’t anywhere near where meat prices have gone up,” she said, adding that the increase in prices for coffee beans is one of their smaller increases.
Prices for disposable products such as deli trays and aluminum have increased as well.
In West Bend, Cafe Floriana owner Katherine Schenk said she gets her coffee supply from Stone Creek Coffee, and that’s risen about 2% recently.
“I’ve been working with them almost three years now and that’s the first (increase) in a long time,” she said.
At Cafe De Arts in Waukesha, owner Ayhan Munzur said he’s seen price hikes on his end but normal prices are being maintained for customers.
“We’re trying our the best to hold up the price, we’re not going to increase it so far,” he said, adding that having roasters in-house helps keep costs low; he doesn’t have to pay for that layer of labor if he does it himself.
Schenk said coffee beans may be getting more expensive, but other supply chain challenges for coffee shops have included paper products, plastic, glass bottles and barrister milks.
“(It’s) definitely a year of adjustment, and flexibility and getting kind of creative,” Schenk said.
Jon Burman, of Middleton-based Burman Coffee Traders, said usually a fluctuation of 1 cent per day in coffee prices is notable, but lately it’s moving 4 or 5 cents per day.
“I’d mostly put it on the container shortages,” he said, also noting the frost in Brazil, trucking strikes in Columbia and general instability in the global market.
When it comes to premium coffees, their prices see a differential over the market price.
“A nice Brazil might command a $0.75 premium over market price, a nice Kenya is usually $3.50 over market price,” Burman said.
Munzur said one thing that’s helped his business is selling coffee by the bag. As a commodity, having a relatively long shelf life can help consumers and businesses ride out turbulent markets for a little compared to other goods.
Burman said the frost in Brazil could have wiped out as much as five million bags of coffee. The nation produces more beans than any other in the world, according to the USDA.
Looking ahead, Burman said one potential bright spot is more areas appear to be capable of growing coffee even as some traditional powerhouses encounter issues.
“China’s growing a lot of coffee,” he said. “They can go further and further north every year.”
If prices at coffee shops eventually rise, a potential trend that could emerge is more consumers opting to buy unroasted beans by the pound and roast them at home with specialized but not unaffordable roasters.
For the time being, Burman anticipates a cup of coffee will remain an affordable luxury for many.
“Hopefully everything goes back to normal, we’re praying for it,” Munzur said. “So far nothing has changed at Cafe De Arts, we’re not raising the price.”