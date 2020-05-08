Local companies continue contributing to COVID-19 fight

WAUKESHA COUNTY — As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, companies in Waukesha County are keeping up with the demand for personal protection equipment needed to keep everyone from doctors to store clerks safe from the virus.
All told, at least five companies headquartered in the county have pivoted a portion of their operations to producing PPE and other items related to fighting the pandemic: Harken, Embedtek and Midwest Engineered Systems in the City of Pewaukee, The Prestwick Companies in Sussex, and Husco in Waukesha.
Prestwick Cares
As the nation, and state, starts taking the first, tentative steps towards reopening businesses, The Prestwick Companies will be in a good place to provide the protective equipment those businesses will need to keep both employees and customers safe.
The company, best known for making site furnishings and trash and recyclables receptacles for golf courses, campuses, resorts and other markets, recently turned toward making various personal and on-site protective equipment for businesses. Among the products in the new line, called Prestwick Cares, are protective stands, hand sanitizer stations with messaging, and kiosks and integrated hand sanitizers with waste/recycling receptacles. Other products include sneeze shields, counter and table shields.
Mark Hammer, chief operating officer for The Prestwick Companies, said the firm started focusing on the new line after a sales rep saw some polycarbonate shields in an ad and asked if the company could make them.
It turns out they could.
“People are asking for these, and we need to be nimble enough to do what the market is asking for,” Hammer said.
The company is already getting a great reception from many existing and new clients, he said, from movie theaters to golf courses.
“Everyone is scrambling to find out how they are going to keep people safe once they open,” Hammer said. “The hand sanitizer units are kind of the big thing right now. The stands that we are making are one of the biggest draws we have right now.”
Mask-Force
For other county companies, assisting in the ongoing need for medical-grade masks for front-line health care workers has been the primary focus.
Husco, known for designing and manufacturing high performance hydraulic and electro-mechanical components, is among more than 25 organizations that have joined The Milwaukee Mask-Force. The joint task force started in March with the goal of developing a reusable design for N95 respirators, made from plastic or hard rubber, that can be manufactured at scale. With that goal being met, Husco recently began producing an initial production run of 30,000 masks, according to the company.
At Harken, a sailboat hardware and accessory manufacturer, employees joined the Million Mask initiative in southeastern Wisconsin, working to make hospital-grade gowns, new engineering designs for N95 masks, plastic face shields, colorful cloth masks and more.
Electrostatically charged at high voltage to capture electrons in the fabric and increase filtration, the masks are made from the same raw material as hospital-grade disinfectant wipes, a company press release states.
At nearby Embedtek, which designs, invents, and manufactures computers, software, sensors, and displays for original equipment manufacturers, staff last month delivered 10,000 medical face shields to Milwaukee- area hospitals. The face shields were produced by a group of EmbedTek employees, their families, and friends, to help health care workers meet an urgent need for protection, according to a press release. The entire effort came together in less than two weeks, after the University of Wisconsin Makerspace made prototype designs available on March 26, the release states.
Boosting ventilator production
To help those COVID-19 patients worst affected by the virus, Midwest Engineered Systems, also known as MWES, has been working with GE Healthcare to help build ventilators faster for those who need them.
GE tapped the firm to help expand their production capacity after hearing of its successes in automating the manufacturing of precision valves for GE’s turbine engine division.
The company has been building calibration stations for the control valves necessary to run the ventilators. The new test machines duplicate and expand GE’s current capability in configuring the components, giving the firm far greater production capacity for lifesaving ventilators, according to a press release.
“It’s been a pretty interesting application,” said Pete Gratschmayr, MWES vice president of sales, of the effort. “We will probably be helping them with this for a while.”