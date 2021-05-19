Local companies tackling shortage of qualified truck drivers

“I’ve been here 35 years and this is the worst it’s been,” Kreilkamp Trucking President Tim Kreilkamp said of the lack of qualified drivers. “It’s always been a challenge but it really ramped up this past year.”
The company is celebrating its 86th year in business, which began in 1935 with Tim’s great-grandfather, John H. Kreilkamp.
The family run/owner operation is a big outfit, with 300 trucks in New Jersey, Wisconsin and California. It also includes WB Warehousing and Logistics — 3 million square feet of warehouse space in Edison, New Jersey, Horicon and Allenton, Wisconsin and Manteca, California The driver shortage is also affecting smaller companies.
Brad Henley, CEO of FHLines in Waukesha, said he was recently able to find his last driver through word of mouth, and the company, which includes six trucks and nine trailers, is now at capacity.
FHLines is a dry van company whose drivers travel throughout the Midwest. The company focuses on transporting non-refrigerated, covered goods — from paper to food to “anything you don’t want to get wet or cold,” Henley said.
Henley said it’s always difficult to find drivers that meet the company’s standards.
The availability of qualified drivers has hinged on the fall of the market and the rise of the market and how drivers value themselves, Henley said.
From March through late May or early June of 2020, Henley said drivers were taking what they could get in terms of job opportunities, but as the market rises, drivers have become more ambitious, wanting to lease or become owner/operators.
Kreilkamp said turnover is up but 70% of their drivers have been with the company for 10 or more years.
Kreilkamp’s has a President’s Club in place, where drivers are rewarded for years of service. They also offer sign-on and retention bonuses.
According to CDL.com, solo over-the-road truckers typically bring in around $45,000 their first year. The average team OTR truckers make around $66,000, but can make as much as $88,000.
Kreilkamp said some drivers can make between $75,000 to $85,000 per year.
The CDL site states that Walmart, which has a large fleet of dedicated drivers, is known for having some of the best truck driving jobs in the industry and the average trucker salary is $79,994 per year. Walmart also covers training costs for employees, allows drivers to be home at least once a week, gives safe driving bonuses and provides extensive health and retirement benefits.
Henley, who is from a long line of truckers, came off the road after eight years of visiting most cities and states in the U.S.
Some view the profession as low-skilled or low-paying, but Henley said drivers make a good living without attending college.
“Most college-age people are being encouraged to do things that require a degree. It seems to denigrate truck drivers and trades,” said Henley. “Truck driving can be a wonderful profession.”