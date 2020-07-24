Local developer proposes major new building in Endeavor Business Park

RICHFIELD — A southeast Wisconsin investor and developer is seeking a zoning change from village officials that could allow construction of a new business and manufacturing building that could reach 150,000 square feet and which he believes will eventually create hundreds of new jobs for the Richfield area.
Mark Sellers will soon be going before the Richfield Plan Commission to seek approval for the zoning for one parcel in the Endeavor Business Park to be changed from A-1 Exclusive Agriculture to M-4 Industrial Park. He wants to combine an approximately 10-acre parcel with an adjacent lot of about 3 acres to allow construction of the new building which could be the home of new office and manufacturing space.
The Endeavor Business Park is owned by Sellers and another man, Jeff Callen, through another company called Alligator Holdings LLC.
Sellers said he owns several other companies and the new building he plans to construct in Richfield could eventually be the home for several of them.
Village Administrator Jim Healy said Sellers’ businesses are located for the most part in the Waukesha-Pewaukee area.
“I am invested in multiple businesses and anyone of the various businesses I own (now in various other cities in southeast Wisconsin) could end up being in this new building. I used to be one of the owners of NGS Manufacturing Group. We sold it in 2016 and now I’m in the manufacturing business and machining business as well as into teaching,” Sellers said. “Right now we are going to start out with a module for business offices and another module will be available to lease to Callen for his company KTM. We will be adding modules and the size of the building will eventually reach 150,000 square feet.”
According to a document written by Excel Engineering of Fond du Lac, that accompanied Sellers’ zoning change application, the initial phase of the construction includes an approximately 30,000-square-foot, two-story corporate office facility.
“The corporate office will be the core for the manufacturing and future building module additions of about 20,000 square feet per module,” said the Excel document. “Each module is anticipated to be a separate business unit stemming from the corporate office.”
Healy said the proposal will be on the village Plan Commission’s agenda for their August meeting.
“Last year we saw Brown-Campbell come into the Endeavor Business Park and they were a great addition and while we still don’t know all of the particulars of this end user, it’s a good sign that he is looking to relocate here and bring some family supporting jobs with him,” Healy said.
Sellers said he hopes to have the initial construction done in one year.
“I hope to have a lot of apprentices to teach,” Sellers said. “We’re going to teach them basics in manufacturing that some are not learning now. I want to recreate our area to be the ‘machine shop capital of the world’.
“I’m not a ‘might do’ kind of guy, I’m a doer,” Sellers said. “I don’t have goals. I have expectations. Goals are something you strive to complete. Expectations are things that you just go and do.”