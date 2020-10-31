Local entrepreneurs land deal on ‘Shark Tank’

BROOKFIELD — A rare occurrence happened when Brookfield entrepreneurs appeared on “Shark Tank” on Friday with their Hug Sleep Sleep Pod — all five “shark” investors made offers.
The investors all quickly clamored for a chance to be a part of the company created by married couple Matt Mundt and Angie Kupper.
Potential investor Robert Herjavec got to test out the Sleep Pod, a product resembling a sleeping blanket that fits snugly around the body.
After climbing into the Sleep Pod and lying on a bed in the TV studio, he said “It’s actually really soothing,” he said.
But then, when he rolled out of the bed he hit his nose and started to bleed, which became a joke during the episode.
Other terms used to describe the product during the show were “snugly” and “stretchy.”
Mundt said the Sleep Pod offers compression to create a soothing feeling versus weight and also wrapped around the body.
Kupper grew emotional when she talked about her work as a behavioral therapist and how she believed in the Sleep Pod’s benefits.
“I want to make sure we make a deal with someone who is just as passionate about this as we are,” she said.
The pitch and the sales resonated with the sharks — all five of whom offered deals, including for $150,000 for a 10% stake in the company, which Mundt and Kupper had asked for when they made their pitch.
In the end, the decision came down to working with Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban who had offered $300,000 for a 20% stake in the company or with Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John who also partnered to offer a deal of $300,000 for 20%.
“This is a very good problem to have,” Kupper said.
In the end, the couple said they had entered the “tank” wanting to work with Cuban or Greiner and picked their deal.