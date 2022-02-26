WAUKESHA — Russia’s ongoing attack in Ukraine has affected Wisconsinites in many ways, with one being the issue of oil prices.
Typically, the price of oil is a basic function of supply and demand. If the global price of oil goes up, consumers will be paying more at the pump.
When countries go to war, supplies may be constrained and as sanctions are imposed the stock market signals unrest, which then boosts the global price of oil. However, it isn’t just Russia affecting the current rise in gas prices.
“Supply chain issues have affected gasoline and oil supply, as well as a shortage in the labor market,” said Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president in policy, economics and regulatory affairs for the American Petroleum Institute.
Fortunately for the U.S., the effect isn't as drastic here as it is on European allies.
“What’s happening with Russia right now is exacerbated because Europe gets 40% of its natural gas from Russia,” said Macchiarola. “Our biggest concern is making sure that our European allies are energy secure.”
In January, the U.S became Europe’s largest importer of liquid natural gas for the first time.
“As Russia threatens to stop importing energy, we can give more to our allies,” said Macchiarola. “It highlights the importance of being energy secure. Our long-term strategic view is to emphasize that it’s important that countries use the resources available to be energy secure.”
By a country being energy secure, Macchiarola is referring to countries being able to produce as much oil as they use.
According to Macchiarola, the United States uses 20 million barrels of oil per day, while producing 12-13 million barrels of oil per day. The U.S. imports oil from Canada and the Middle East, while receiving small amounts from Russia.
“Over the past 15 years due to advancements, we’ve been able to use hydraulic fracturing to produce our own oil,” said Macchiarola.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, “hydraulic fracturing is a well-stimulation technique used commonly in low-permeability rocks like tight sandstone, shale, and some coal beds to increase oil and/or gas flow to a well from petroleumbearing rock formations.”
“We’ve been able to drive down emissions and on the production side,” said Macchiarola. “Much more production from fewer sites has led to much better environmental effects.”
According to Macchiarola, the API was against the Biden administration closing the production of the KXL Pipeline, because it hinders their goal for the U.S. to be more energy secure. If countries can be more energy secure, they won’t have to rely on other countries that they’re at odds with to import energy from.