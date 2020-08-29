EAGLE — As the effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in Waukesha County and across the rest of the country, area inns and bed and breakfasts are doing just OK as the summer months wind down.
Riene Wells — who owns the Eagle Centre House Bed and Breakfast in Eagle and lives there with her husband Dean Herriges — said they have been hanging in there, but have certainly needed to cut back on their hospitality services.
“Because it’s our home, we have cut back the common areas that are open to our guests and trying to keep us safe and everyone else safe,” Wells said.
Part of those cutbacks have included removing the full served breakfast in favor of a continental breakfast, Wells said.
“Everything is individually packaged and I’m not doing served breakfast because I’m concerned about the health risks,” Wells said. “Guests still get a breakfast, but not the normal hospitality they’re used to.”
In Oconomowoc, John Gresley, owner of the Inn at Pine Terrace, said he has seen reservations pick up in the summer months after a very slow March and April.
“I booked one room in the month of April,” Gresley said. “I made a copy of my sales tax return because sales for the month was $158 and I plan on framing it as a memento.”
Gresley said during the summer months he hasn’t done anything out of the ordinary to promote the Inn at Pine Terrace because he wants to help make sure guests are safe when they stay.
“I’m satisfied with where we are,” Gresley said. “I’ve kind of been able to tell people that we haven’t had crowds here. We’ve been able to keep the house clean.”
In addition, he said he hasn’t wanted to max out on reservations.
“I’ve haven’t wanted to have a full house all of the time because that complicates keeping things clean and can truthfully say we haven’t had any issues here,” Gresley said.
Gresley also added that he has been upgrading some of his guests’ rooms to nicer ones if available to “focus on getting return customers as much as getting new ones.”
Wells shared the same sentiment of not promoting the bed and breakfast during the pandemic because her and Herriges are older and concerned about the virus.
It may not seem like it now as the humidity lingers in southeast Wisconsin, but winter is coming and both Gresley and Wells are concerned about what that means for their businesses.
“My trepidation comes when we get to December and January and February,” Gresley said. “I think I’m waiting with baited breath to see what all viruses do. Influenza will be back in the fall and if COVID resurges somehow ... if all the stuff happening with the schools causes an upswing in cases and the news turns bad, then I’m worried people will stop traveling again and winter could be a disaster.”
Wells said she has stayed away from aggressively promoting the business.
“We have our website and we are a member of the Wisconsin Bed and Breakfast Association,” Well said. “We have a reputation and have a lot of repeat guests.
“Hopefully that will get us through the winter.”
Delafield Hotel to offer ‘mom-cations’
DELAFIELD — Moms looking for a bit of me-time have the chance to book a room at the Delafield Hotel before the kids go back to school next week.
According to the Delafield Hotel website, mothers can book “mom-cations,” which include an overnight stay in a king-sized bed and a choice of red or white wine. Moms will also receive a special snack basket that they do not have to share with their kids. With each mom-cation moms, will be treated to a suite that includes a spa tub as well as a plush robe.
Moms can reserve their package on the Delafield Hotel’s website, thedelafieldhotel.com, or by calling 262-333-1197.