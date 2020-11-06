Local officials celebrate start of work on Eaton’s new addition

WAUKESHA — Grading equipment was already buzzing in the background on Thursday morning at Eaton’s Badger Drive location, but that didn’t distract from the company’s groundbreaking ceremony aimed at celebrating the start of work on the new addition.
Local leaders, including Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Suzanne Kelley, CEO and president of Waukesha County Business Alliance, and Judie Taylor, interim director of the Waukesha County Center for Growth, came out to mark the occasion with a shovel full of dirt, as did several Eaton executives.
Site work on the company’s $24 million-expansion of its location at 2300 Badger Drive began late last week. When it’s done, the 233,000-square-foot addition will allow Eaton to transfer 40 employees at its Pewaukee plant, and about 150 employees from its North Street location to the Badger Drive site. The company’s plant at 1319 Lincoln Ave., where 120 employees work, is not expected to be impacted by the transition. Construction is slated to begin in November and wrap by fall 2021.