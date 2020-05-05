Local pet groomer says job should be considered an essential service

GRAFTON — A local pet groomer whose business has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic says the occupation should be considered an essential business.
Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Grooming, 1316 12th Ave., just celebrated its one-year anniversary since opening its doors Feb. 28, 2019. Due to the pandemic, doors have been shut since March 21 to adhere to the Safer at Home order.
Lindsay Bucholz has been grooming since 2003 alongside eight-year groomer Mary MacKenzie. The eco-friendly pet grooming salon provides services to dogs, cats, and small animals such as guinea pigs, rabbits, birds and reptiles.
“It has been very hard on me and my staff,” Bucholz said. “I work with animals because it is good for mental health. I suffer from depression and anxiety so animals for me are like free medication. They truly help me feel better and helping animals gives me (a) purpose and I have always been that way.”
As a fresh business in its first year of operation, Bucholz said start-up costs are yet to be paid back and a financial safety net is still to be built. The unpredictable global crisis has left Bucholz’s business financially stressed.
“The assistance programs take forever to come through and unemployment has yet to come through,” Bucholz said. “I still have to pay rent, utilities, taxes and loan payments. Also, it’s been hard on my clients, but to be honest I am blessed with amazing and loyal clients who have offered to pay ahead and have been rooting and fighting for us to open back up.”
Pawsitively Purrfect officially reopened May 1, but is not running at full capacity until regulations are lifted due to only one employee being allowed per room at a time. Due to state-issued regulations, no one is allowed in the salon so parking lot dropoff and pick-up with specific rules, as well as electronic payments, have been created. They are currently booked out until the end of May and are not accepting walk-ins.
“This is great news to be open, but is also a very stressful time making up for six weeks’ worth of appointments and we are asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as we do the best we can to care for all the animals and owners,” Bucholz said. “We have been building relationships over the past year and some for longer as they have followed us from previous places of employment.”
Bucholz said pet grooming should be considered an essential business for a pet’s health, well-being and quality of life.
“We as a state practice charging and convicting people for animal cruelty and neglect,” she said. “By not getting pets groomed on a regular basis or trying to take matters into their own hands, many of these owners by definition could fall under this classification of neglect or animal cruelty through no fault of their own. Which in my opinion, should have made us essential to begin with.”
Professional training
Bucholz said animal groomers are professionals too. She has been trained in small animal massage and CPR and has a bachelors degree in Biology with a focus on animal science. MacKenzie is a certified small animal esthetician.
“Because we are professionals people hired us to do a job that is not safe to do without the proper training,” Bucholz said. “I have seen very bad accidents happen when people try to groom at home and now require a vet visit. Something that did not have to happen, injuring and traumatizing their pet. This happens when they can’t get to a groomer.”
Bucholz listed many common problems that groomers take care of, including nail trimmings that without treatment can cause pain and infection, ear cleanings, anal glands that need to be expressed regularly, a special kind of trimming to keep pets from getting urine or fecal burns, and even washing and matting.
Bucholz also works with Jr’s Pups and Stuff rescue where she volunteers her time and services for pets that are in need of grooming, origin from bad conditions or need a new look to find a home.
To stay in contact with clients, the business utilizes social media, phone calls and texts, as well as emails to communicate. Clients can also book appointments for prospective re-opening dates and adjusting appointments accordingly as the stipulations change. “The shop phone travels so I have had it home with me over this time of being closed,” Bucholz said. “We offered shampoo packages of the products we use on their pets for home delivery during this time. We also made a few tutorial videos on how to best wash and brush their pets.”
Pawsitively Purrfect is open five days a week Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 262-695-8031 or email pawsitivelypurrfectpet@yahoo.com.