Travel Wisconsin recently asked Wisconsinites to nominate their favorite restaurants on social media for the best fish fry in the state. With more than 1,400 comments and a reach of over 225,000 people, the top 20 finalists in the Wisconsin Fish Fry Faceoff have been revealed.
Joe Mama’s Bar & Grill in Colgate was ranked fourth and The Stillery in Richfield came in at number 19. However, these are not the final rankings.
Fish fry fanatics can still vote as often as once per day through May 15 at Travel-Wisconsin.com/FishFry-Faceoff and help name Wisconsin’s Favorite Fish Fry.
“As we all remain safer at home, the virtual Fish Fry Faceoff is just one of the many online marketing programs we have leaned into, encouraging Wisconsinites to dream and plan now for future travel,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney in a statement. “This contest is fun, engaging and useful information, not to mention a great way for patrons to immediately support their favorite fish fry establishments and discover new favorites. I encourage everyone to pick up a fish fry, break out the tartar sauce and cast your vote.”
According to the Department of Tourism, the Wisconsin fish fry tradition is more than a way Wisconsinites dine and support area restaurants. The fish fry is a bucket list for out-of-state visitors. The Wisconsin Friday Fish Fry comes with many variations and are available year-round. Many places serve locally-sourced fish, like northern, walleye and perch, but most places offer the traditional cod, with sides like coleslaw, french fries and rye bread. Deep fried or baked, beer-battered or seasoned, most Wisconsin taverns and restaurants serve this popular Wisconsin favorite on Friday nights.