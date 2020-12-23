VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — A lot has changed in the world of cosmetology since Judy Hoefs first started cutting and styling hair in 1960.
Where women once made weekly appointments for a “wash and set,” gabbing under hair dryers with girlfriends, or getting their nails done, now most clients come in every month or so for cut and/or color.
What hasn’t changed all that much in the past six decades is the bond that a hairdresser can form with their clients and each other.
On Dec. 30, Hoefs will close the salon that she and more than 40 other stylists, including her daughter Dori Mann, served for more than 52 years.
On Tuesday, Hoefs, Mann, and longtime colleague Becky Blanco welcomed The Freeman into the cozy, well-lit salon for a trip down memory lane and a chance to reflect on everything Hoefs’ clients and the business has meant to her and her family.
Like family
The salon opened on June 4, 1968 at Arcadian Avenue and Springdale Road, starting off as Judy’s Styling Studio, and later changing to Generation 2 after Dori joined the business. In 2005, a few years after Judy retired, the salon switched to a booth rental model, and today the salon is home to both Dori’s business Legacy and Becky’s business All About Hair.
“We started out here with just three stations, and four or five driers. Soon we had as many as nine girls working here at one time and eight driers,” Judy, 79, said. “We weren’t the high-style salon. It was more personal. We saw our clients have their babies. We went to their kids’ weddings. They came to our weddings. There was a lot of personal care and interest.”
“We’re like steel magnolias. We get involved in each other’s lives, in our customers’ lives,” Dori added.
Many of the women who worked at the salon would come and have their lunch inside the Hoefs’ home, Judy said, sometimes irking Judy’s youngest daughter by changing the TV channel from “Sesame Street” to a soap opera.
Loyalty
Judy and Dori also watched as styles and preferences changed: the shift from hot rollers to curling irons was big, as was the shift to more casual “wash and wear” hair styles.
Back in the early days, they had clients who would all gather under the hair dryers at the same time and end up making lunch dates for afterwards.
But as styles changed, customers remained loyal.
Some clients would travel as far away as Hudson to go to the salon. Judy even had a weekly client who would drive up from Lake Zurich.
“She drove up in a blizzard one time,” Dori said.
Gratitude
Although closing the business has been emotional, Judy said she’s grateful for the flexibility it gave her as a working mom, and for the clients and co-workers she met along the way.
“I never expected to have the business this long. I thought by the time the first set of furniture wore out, that would be it. Well, we covered that furniture, and painted and decorated, then that furniture wore out,” Judy said.
“It can be a hard profession to get started in and build up a clientele, but you can meet some really wonderful people,” Dori noted. “We have made some very dear, dear friendships over the years.”
“Our clients are like family,” Judy added.
“They have been with us for so many years. The clients and the employees are the ones that helped make the salon successful, without them it wouldn’t have happened.”
Judy, who paints and makes stained glass, says she plans to turn the salon area of the home into an art studio after the salon closes.