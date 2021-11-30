CEDARBURG — A lot of ink and air time have been devoted to telling Americans that holiday gifts will be more expensive this year and harder to come by, thanks to kinks in the supply chain and potential delays in shipping of online orders.
None of that has to be an issue this holiday season, however, when one considers the abundance and variety of gifts available right here in Ozaukee County. Distinctive children’s gifts, fresh and locally sourced foods, artisan beers and wines, and handcrafted gifts that can only be found in locally owned boutiques and shops will make shopping easier and more fun this year.
We have only scratched the surface here with a list of gift ideas and broken them down by category. The best way to truly find out all that there is is to visit area downtowns and retail centers — and don’t forget to check out the Mequon Public Market, the Grafton Arts Mill and the Cedar Creek Settlement Shops.
Children’s gifts: To shop at a local toy store is to get a personalized service not offered online or at large retail stores. Those who work in these stores provide individualized attention and knowledge about what is trending and what might be the best and safest fit for the child on your list.
Locally, check out Cedarburg Toy Company, Itty Bitty Piggies and The Missing Piece LEGO store in Cedarburg and Chickory Wood Products in Mequon, which sells wooden trucks, planes, boats and other toys.
Spirits: Craft beers, wineries and distilleries abound in Ozaukee County, each with its own unique flavors and flair. For homemade beers, try Foxtown Brewing in Mequon; the Fermentorium, Rebellion Brewery and Stilt House in Cedarburg; Sahale Ale Works; Water Street Brewery and Milwaukee Ale House in Grafton; and Inventors Brewpub in Port Washington.
The number of wineries has also blossomed over the decades since Cedar Creek Winery first set up shop in the Cedar Creek Settlement. Chiselled Grape and Sunshine Winery can also be found in downtown Cedarburg; and Vines to Cellar is located in Port Washington. Harder spirits are also available at Handen Distillery in Cedarburg, where they feature Handen Vodka and single-barrel bourbon and more. The Shinery, also in Cedarburg, is billed as Wisconsin’s original moonshine company and features its own line of whiskeys.
Local cuisines: There are plenty of unique palate-pleasing gifts available in the county, from specialty meats and cheeses, to unique ethnic foods, to scrumptious chocolates. Many shops offer shipping so you can share the taste of Ozaukee County with those across the state or country. For unique meats, try Bernie’s Meat Market in Port Washington, offering holiday gift boxes, their homemade blood sausage, jerkeys and much more. Other options include Blau’s Saukville Meats, Creamy Pig in Cedarburg and Foxtown Heritage Meats in Mequon. Ewig Bros. Inc. in Port Washington offers a variety of smoked fishes, including salmon, trout and whitefish. Cedar Valley Cheese store in Belgium boasts hundreds of cheese choices in its 2,000-square-foot store.
Know someone with a love for Irish food? Try Cedarburg’s Irish Boutique, offering puddings, chips, jams, breads and more. Specialty chocolates are never a bad gift idea and can be found at Cocoa Tree Confectionary in Mequon, Amy’s Candy Kitchen and Ashley’s Confectionery in Cedarburg, Sweettrio in Grafton and Chocolate Chisel in Port Washington.
Outdoor person in your life: Routinely ranked the healthiest county in the state, it’s no surprise that Ozaukee County has a lot of stores catering to the outdoor enthusiast. Depending on your budget, gifts can range from a bike light, to a warm Peruvian hat, to an eBike. Check out any of these local shops: Trailside Recreation or BelgianWerx in Mequon; Extreme Ski & Bike in Thiensville; Erik’s Bike Shop in Grafton; Cedar Creek Outdoors in Cedarburg; or Zuzu Pedals in Port Washington.
A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is the gift that gives all year long. The $28 sticker provides admission to any of the state’s parks and forests for the entire calendar year. Stickers can be purchased online or take a drive to Harrington Beach State Park to buy one and check out the 715-acre park along the shores of Lake Michigan.
Pets: Whether you’re shopping for your own fur baby or winning points by remembering someone else’s, there are many shops with unique toys and treats for pets. Some also include services, such as aquatic therapy, grooming and pampering. There are many choices countywide, including Feed Bag Pet Supply and Pet Supplies Plus in Mequon; Bentley’s Pet Stuff and Pawsatively Perfect in Grafton; Landmark Feed Seed and Supply in Cedarburg; Pet Supply Port in Saukville; and One Wag in Port Washington.
For the bird lover, Wild Birds Unlimited in Mequon is a must-visit.
Dark horses: Scrubs and Above in Grafton may sound like it’s only a store for health care workers, but many will be surprised by its array of unexpected surprises, like unique socks, ornaments, watches, bags and all-around comfortable clothes. Recognition Specialists in Saukville sells more than just trophies, but also customized signs and Christmas ornaments. They can also bronze baby shoes or other items. Big Frog T in Mequon will customize just about any piece of cloth, whether it’s one apron or T-shirts for an entire team. The Gem Shop in Cedarburg is a treasure trove of gemstones, dinosaur bones, shark teeth, petrified woods and much, much more.
And if you’re afraid to pull the plug on one particular gift, all of the chambers of commerce have gift checks in any denomination available that lets a recipient shop locally for themselves.
Of course, shopping in your own community also keeps money in the local economy and creates demand for local jobs.