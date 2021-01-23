PEWAUKEE — Throughout the pandemic, people have started to bake and cook more at home. Whether it be for comfort during stressful times or for safety as restaurants have closed or minimized their capacity, Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, said almost every kind of food has seen an increase in sales.
“People were learning to cook meals in ways that they hadn’t before, so we saw an overall increase in a variety of things,” Scholz said.
Local stores in Waukesha County said they’ve seen the largest increase in meat, frozen food and alcohol sales.
“Right now, our strongest department is our meat department,” said Ross Easton, general manager of Good Harvest in Pewaukee. “We have seen an increase all year during COVID in all of our fresh meat and seafood. Fresh produce has also been very strong.”
Easton said even after the initial scare of COVID-19, meat sales have seen the highest increase in sales over any other department.
“I think primarily because people are eating at home more and, as a result, they’re looking for quality products and cooking at home, and so rather than going to a restaurant, they’re coming in here and buying a pasteurized ribeye steak,” Easton said.
Scholz said grocery stores across Wisconsin have also seen an increase in sales in fruits and vegetables, which has been the case for Good Harvest.
Scholz said produce sales have gone up because these are “things that people use in daily preparation,” as restaurants have had to close their doors.
The store has also been selling alcohol more than before. The increase in alcohol sales allowed Good Harvest to expand their liquor department.
“We did see an uptick in our alcohol and our alcoholic beverage sales,” Easton said. “We have extended our wine and beer department and actually brought in locally distilled liquors as well, which we hadn’t done before.”
Albrecht’s Sentry Foods in Delafield can agree that their meat sales have increased. However, this happened earlier in the pandemic, from March to early September, and has started to return to normal.
“I think it was just the fear of people thinking that they weren’t going to be able to get meat,” said Bill Ryerson, manager of Albrecht’s. “Meat was probably the highest impacted department.”
Another notable increase has been in the frozen food department.
“Frozen vegetables, frozen pizza or anything frozen within the department,” Ryerson said.
Ryerson also points out that there has been an increase in people buying canned foods, which led to a can shortage.
“There was a good amount of time during the summer where the seltzers and stuff, you just couldn’t get them, because they didn't have enough cans to produce them,” Ryerson said. “A lot of the beers, they were only making the main lines of all the big companies because you couldn’t get varieties. Coke, Pepsi and Seven-Up only made their core items.”
Scholz said manufacturers struggled to keep up with this new demand, since items in the center of grocery stores generally don’t sell as quickly.
“Canned goods, and those things referred to as ‘the center of the store’ that generally don’t sell as fast, were going off the shelves,” Scholz said.
As the initial chaos of the pandemic has settled, so have grocery store sales.
“We’re really happy that we made it, and then we’re looking forward to 2021,” Easton said.