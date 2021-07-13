GRAFTON — A subdivision planned years ago for land at the north end of Meadow Breeze Lane in the Town of Grafton is now receiving a second chance, as rezoning and a preliminary plat to build a new version of that subdivision plan has been approved.
“This preliminary plat application covers the remaining land and phases that was within the original Country View Subdivision preliminary plat, which was approved back in 2005,” according to the applicant, Matthew Clapper, who is president of Country View Development, LLC. The plat approved at last week’s Plan Commission meeting is planned to be developed in two phases, with six lots in one phase and seven lots in the other. All the properties would be 1 acre or more.
Town Engineer Kevin Kimmes said the preliminary plat is only the first step; the developer will have to get further clearances for the subdivision, such as stormwater plans and the final plat, but so long as all requirements were met for each step Kimmes said regulations would require the town to continue approving, once the preliminary plat was cleared.
“If we approve this preliminary plat, we are essentially approving the final plat, barring any major changes,” Kimmes said.
There is also a trail and forest area by the planned subdivision; Clapper’s application narrative said that area was retained as private property by the original developer, but there is a right-of-entry agreement for the subdivision’s residents to be able to use the trail and nature area as was planned in the original development.
“We have been actively marketing the subdivision for pre-sales for roughly 4 months now and have one lot under contract already, with plenty of interest in the remaining ones, and are ready to continue moving forward upon approval,” according to Clapper’s application materials.
According to information provided by Kimmes on the history of the development, the road for the subdivision began construction more than a decade ago, but was never completed with a final asphalt layer. When the recession hit, the development folded and the six properties that were intended to begin the subdivision were foreclosed on and sold by the bank.
Those properties developed independently by the buyers, and a future assessment was assigned to the properties for costs of completing the road when that occurred.
Several of those residents spoke at the public hearing for the preliminary plat, with several commenting on the poor condition of the original road and others speaking concerns about the impact of the subdivision being developed now.
“It may be a different LLC, but the owners of it are the same owners who defaulted on it the first time,” resident Amber Thomas said.
“It seems reasonable but the developer should have some responsibility,” she said in reference to the road and the cost of finishing it.
Clapper said the development is now under new management by the LLC and him; the property is still owned by Gale Clapper, his mother and the previous developer, but he said she is now a silent partner and he will be doing the new version of the development.
“All those mistakes, I’m making sure we don’t repeat them,” Clapper said.