CEDARBURG — After 50 years of running multiple successful businesses in Cedarburg, Marline McGrew is closing her last store, Marline’s Garden Goodies, on July 31.
McGrew has been an entrepreneur since she was a child.
“I’ve always enjoyed working,” she said.
If McGrew wanted something growing up, she had to work for it. She loved to challenge herself and be the best she could be in her work. McGrew recalled juggling two jobs, one being at Armbruster Jewelers, while going to school. She even made her own prom dress.
In the late 1960s, she ran the Christmas Tree Farm with her husband and children. She also sold Christmas wreaths and other handcrafted holiday gifts out of a barn on the farm.
In 1972, she opened up her first store, a floral shop called Marline’s Creative Ideas, in the Cedar Creek Settlement after her daughter Fawn encouraged her to open a store. McGrew is glad that she listened to her.
“I guess I was destined to do it,” she said.
McGrew framed her first dollar bill that someone gave her when she opened the store. Eventually Marline’s Creative Ideas changed to Creative Accents after expanding her shop in the winery.
During her time as a business owner, McGrew followed trends and would open stores, adjust them or even close them to keep up with the times. Another big part of her stores was teaching classes.
Many people may be familiar with the shops that McGrew has run over the years such as The Christmas Shop, The General Store, Ye Olde Stencil House, Stampin’ Cedarburg, Thee Lace Place and Classic Traditions. At one point, McGrew was running nine stores at once in Cedarburg, West Bend and Lake Geneva. In the past she also opened up a shop that specialized in macrame products and beaded jewelry, a Mexican import store, a country store and more.
Ye Olde Stencil House eventually became Marline’s Garden Goodies, W63N664 Washington Ave., about 16 years ago.
When asked if she liked gardening, McGrew showed a picture of her home in Cedarburg with a beautiful garden in the front.
The store’s merchandise expands to its grassy backyard that leads to Cedar Creek. Merchandise can be found in the grass basking in the sun or in the large pavilion that was built 20 years ago. McGrew is also asking for help to find out what the large shed in the backyard was used for.
McGrew, who will be turning 84 years old soon, decided that it was time to close her store because she could no longer do some of the strenuous work she used to be able to do. She is the only one working at the shop, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
“It’s not that I feel like I have to or want to (close) because every time people come in and say ‘you’re closing?’ with a sad look I start to cry because I feel like I’m ready but I’m not,” she said.
McGrew said that being a business owner has given her a sense of success, accomplishment and fulfillment. She added that running businesses in Cedarburg has made her fall even more in love with the city, which she has lived in for most of her life.
A new couple from Cedarburg, Nick and Mary Creten, purchased the building and will be running their own business in it.
“I’m so excited that they’re the people that bought it because I know that they’re going to do wonderful things with the property,” McGrew said.
McGrew had a few tips for new business owners who may come to Cedarburg.
“First of all, they really have to be in love with the product that they want to sell,” she said. “They have to know it inside and out and know that it will do well in the location that they’re picking. They have to know that it’s not as easy as it looks. It may take time away from your family and you just have to be truly dedicated.”
McGrew has met a lot of people while running Marline’s Garden Goodies. She mentioned a man who brings his grandson periodically to the store and the child likes to go on a small tractor in the backyard and pretend he is plowing the fields.
Families also stop by to see the “zoo” in the backyard of Marline’s Garden Goodies. The shop sold large and small metal animals that would sit outside.
“I’m going to miss that,” McGrew said.
After Marline’s Garden Goodies has closed, McGrew is planning a 16-day trip in Greece with her daughter. But she will still be around Cedarburg and she’ll be happy to talk about the new businesses that come downtown.