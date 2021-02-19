Lou Malnati’s deep dish pies may be coming to Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria may be coming to Waukesha after an announcement from Colliers International Wisconsin this week, which said the business will lease office space in the city.
According to Colliers International, the business leased a 1,888-square-foot space at 2720 N. Grandview Blvd., Suite 120, Waukesha. John Kardelis of Colliers International brokered the transaction.
Natalie Levy, marketing manager with Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, said while they are “looking at places in Waukesha, we don’t have any details to share at this time.”
Levy said the chain has not formally announced any additional locations for the Milwaukee area yet other than a new location which recently opened in Greenfield. That business is at 4751 S. 76th St., Greenfield.
Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria also opened a location in Brookfield in August at 15795 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield.
“We’re excited to open our second location in Wisconsin and become part of the Brookfield community,” owner Marc Malnati said at the time of the Brookfield opening. 'We want to support the local economy by providing jobs at our restaurants. The health and safety of our team and our customers remains our number one priority as we open in Brookfield and continue to serve our guests in the Milwaukee area.”
The Brookfield restaurant initially opened to offer curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery and drop off catering services. Now, the Brookfield business also offers dine-in options.
The business was first opened by Lou Malnati and his wife in 1971 in Chicago.