WAUKESHA — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook Illinois, announced that it will officially make Waukesha home to its fourth Milwaukee-area location – with plans of opening the business at 2720 N. Grandview Boulevard this fall.
The Waukesha location will be carryout and delivery only. The 1,800-square-foot space will be in a multi-tenant retail building, adjacent to Starbucks, at the corner of North Grandview Boulevard and Silvernail Road.
The new store does not include a dining room, but will offer easy curbside pickup, no-contact delivery, and drop-off catering services. In addition, the deep-dish pizza business will hire approximately 50 local employees between kitchen crew, phone staff and delivery drivers for its latest location. The company plans to hold hiring events in the upcoming months for various positions.
According to a press release, despite these difficult times, Lou Malnati’s looks forward to opening a new store in the Milwaukee area.
“We’re excited to expand our brand in Wisconsin and make Waukesha home to our fourth location in the Milwaukee market,” said Marc Malnati.
“Our partners up north have been critical to our recipe for success. We’ve been sourcing our cheese from the same dairy farmers in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years,” added Malnati. “We’re thrilled to serve our deep dish and provide jobs in the Waukesha area and become part of the vibrant community.”
The company also involves itself in charitable giving programs, and will look to continue this tradition through youth incentive programs to local schools, donation programs and working with local charitable organizations.
The location in Brookfield opened in August 2020 and the location in Greenfield opened in January 2021.