Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria sets Waukesha opening date

WAUKESHA – Waukesha deep dish pizza fans will have a legendary and delicious new place to check out as Lou Malnati’s announced they will open their Waukesha location July 12.
The new location, at 2730 N. Grandview Blvd., will be the fourth location in the greater Milwaukee area and will offer no-contact carry out and delivery service only. Lou Malnati’s currently operates three other Milwaukee area restaurants in Fox Point, Brookfield and Greenfield.
The new location is approximately 1,800 square feet and the store hours will be Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Lou Malnati’s originally opened in Chicago in 1971 and is known for its family-owned and locally operated business model. The Malnati family is famous for their original deep dish pizza and the pizzeria is still owned and operated by second generation family members Marc Malnati and his brother Rick.
Lou Malnati’s is also celebrating its 50th anniversary in business this year.
“We’re excited to bring our authentic deep dish pizza to our Waukesha neighbors, and we’re grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response of customers who tell us they love our food, hospitality and local family owned and operated approach,” Marc Malnati said in a statement.
A key ingredient in Lou’s famous recipe comes straight from America’s Dairyland.
“Lou’s pizza contains a flaky buttery crust, an exclusive sausage blend and Wisconsin cheese,” Marc Malnati said. “In fact, we strive to maintain long-term relationships with our vendors and have used the same Wisconsin dairy farm for nearly 50 years to source our delicious mozzarella cheese. Wisconsinites can be proud that we owe our success to our exceptional cheese toppings.”
The Waukesha location is still looking to hire approximately 40 employees and is seeking delivery drivers, kitchen crew and phone staff for the new store. Interested applicants can apply online at www.loumalnatis.com/careers or by texting “Lous” to 242424.
The business gives back to local communities by supporting charities and organizations. In the Waukesha area, the store has been actively supporting La Casa De Esperanza. Also, patrons of the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts will find Lou Malnati’s on-site at the summer Starry Nights event series kick-off this Friday, July 9. The company looks forward to supporting other local events, according to a press release.