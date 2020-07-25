BROOKFIELD — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, Illinois, announced they will bring deep dish pizzas to Brookfield with their grand opening at 4 p.m. Aug 3.
The new location will be the second in Wisconsin, located on the corner of Bluemound and Moorland roads outside of Brookfield Square Mall.
According to the press release, the restaurant will initially open to offer curbside pick-up, no-contact delivery and drop off catering services. Dine-in options should be available after one month.
The restaurant is 7,750 square feet and seats over 160 customers. The restaurant will follow CDC guidelines on capacity limits and more.
The restaurant will also feature private party rooms, an outdoor patio and a bar.
Hours will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the location will hire about 100 local employees for the following positions: bartenders, bussers, cashiers, delivery drivers, dishwashers, hosts, kitchen crew, kitchen supervisor, phone staff, restaurant manager and servers.
Hiring events will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., which began Friday and will continue through Sunday. A hiring event will also be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
“We’re excited to open our second location in Wisconsin and become part of the Brookfield community,” owner Marc Malnati said. “We want to support the local economy by providing jobs at our restaurants. The health and safety of our team and our customers remains our number one priority as we open in Brookfield and continue to serve our guests in the Milwaukee area.”