FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)