WAUKESHA — Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS), in partnership with Waukesha County announced they have opened the LSS Aspen Center, a comprehensive medically monitored treatment center for women and men from throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
The 23,000-square-foot community-based residential facility is located at 2000 W. Bluemound Road, Waukesha. LSS Aspen Center will begin accepting referrals immediately.
The 22-bed center offers a wide range of substance use disorder rehabilitation and therapeutic services in two gender-specific wings with the capacity to grow to 34 beds based on need. LSS Aspen Center anticipates serving approximately 125 individuals from Waukesha County and southeastern Wisconsin annually.
“LSS believes healthy communities happen when we eliminate barriers to services and resources for those in need,” said Héctor Colón, president and chief executive officer of LSS. “As we see substance abuse increasing at dramatic rates locally and nationally, now is a critical time to be providing accessible and affordable drug and alcohol treatment offerings to our Waukesha residents.”
The National Institute on Drugs Abuse said COVID-19 said the pandemic has heightened stressors for many individuals and disrupted daily routines and health care services, causing many Americans to turn to substance use. The Wisconsin Department of Health reported that deaths in Wisconsin related to drugs have been increasing over the past decade.
LSS Aspen Center serves as a residential substance use disorder treatment center for both men and women. Previously, women were referred to locations outside of Waukesha County due to a lack of affordable, high-quality options in the area.
“Many of our female clientele who we work with during their treatment for substance use are responsible for children, household obligations and work commitments,” said John Kettler, human services supervisor for the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services. “When you compound those challenges with women who choose to leave their own community to get help in a treatment facility far from home, it is clear why opening the LSS Aspen Center here in Waukesha will be exceptionally helpful.”
LSS Aspen Center is an evolution of the Genesis House in Waukesha, a 12-bed residential treatment facility for men. Individuals currently at the Genesis House will now receive support at the LSS Aspen Center.