WAUKESHA — As with many commodities in the last year, the price of lumber has risen since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Prices for some products remain high, but others have begun to decline from their peak five weeks ago.
Bliffert Lumber and Hardware Waukesha Store Manager Dave Diermeier said the decline from a little over a month ago is spurred by moves made by big box home supply stores such as Home Depot, Menards and Lowe’s. Dropping sales prompted those stores to cancel supply contracts with sawmills, which in turn lowered their prices.
“The consumers have been helped by these large box stores’ order cancellations with the mills,” Diermeier said. The price drop has been carried down to smaller businesses and ultimately consumers.
Currently, prices have fallen to about where they were a year ago, but that’s still high. Lumber and sheet goods are at about triple previous prices and engineered and imported products are at double. Diermeier said in 2004, an eightfoot two-by-four piece of lumber was $4.29. Five weeks ago it was $12.19 and it’s now $7.79. A sheet good used for roof decking could be purchased for $28 per sheet in 2004, and that’s now $62.14 as of Tuesday.
Waukesha County Technical College Supply Chain Instructor Molly Barndt said the lumber market has had challenges predating the pandemic, in 2018 and 2019. She said a lull in the lumber market during that period made sawmills especially unprepared for the sudden boom in demand that came last year, with homeowners suddenly taking up renovation projects as they moved to remote work, DIY hobbyists coming out in full force and the housing market spurring new construction.
“It’s really difficult for companies to go from such a lull to a boom and then play constant catch up,” she said, adding that labor shortages complicate matters. “The foot hasn’t been taken off the gas pedal.”
Diermeier said challenges with supply, demand and transportation “created a trifecta, a perfect storm if you will, to pushing pricing where it’s been.”
Despite the costs associated with construction, Diermeier said commercial builders are currently working as fast as possible because low interest rates on loans offset high prices for materials.
Barndt cited an estimate from the National Association of Homebuilders that found a new home would currently cost $35,800 extra due to lumber prices. Mills can’t simply scale up production by investing new equipment either, because it’s unclear how long the demand will stay at its current level.
David Belman, owner of Belman Homes in Waukesha, said he wanted to create awareness of just how dire the situation was for lumber prices. He put together a visual display for social media of how much $1,000 bought in October, 2020 versus May, 2021 — the more recently priced stack is dwarfed by the earlier one.
It will take time for falling prices to fully take effect. Belman said he’s heard from the National Association of Homebuilders it could be up to 21 weeks until the full impact of pricing will be felt.
Both Diermeier and Barndt said it may be advisable to hold off on smaller home projects until prices come down to more reasonable levels. Barndt said she and her husband had been planning a sauna for their home, but have postponed that due to costs. “There’s a lot of prudent folks out there waiting to see it drop to a little more normal, whatever that new normal is going to be, I guess,” Diermeier said. “As a consumer myself, my advice would be to kind of hold off a bit.”
Belman said he would actually advise not waiting, because interest rates are so low currently. He said while lumber prices may improve, other materials may indeed get more expensive; he offered screws and paint as two specific examples.
Belman said for the first time in his company’s history there’s no finished home available as inventory because they keep getting bought the second they’re finished.
“Usually we have between 15 and 20 properties in inventory for sale,” he said.
By the numbers
Price for eight foot 2x4 lumber
2004: $4.29 May 2021: $12.19 July 2021: $7.79
Price for roof decking sheet good
2004: $28 July 2021: $62.14
Source: Bliffert Lumber and Hardware