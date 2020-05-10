BROOKFIELD — The transformation at and around Brookfield Square continues with a new proposal from Wingspan Development Group, which seeks to redevelop the former Toys “R” Us building that has sat vacant for about two years.
Located south of the mall and the city’s new conference center, the proposed luxury multifamily development would be constructed on 4.88 acres at 355 S. Moorland Road.
According to the plans submitted to the city of Brookfield, which will be discussed during Monday’s Plan Commission meeting, Wingspan intends to demolish the existing structure and construct two new buildings that will contain 231 apartment units.
If approved, the project will include a pool, fitness center, yoga studio, community clubhouse, pet spa, and creative working spaces.
Jason M. Macklin, director of development for Wingspan Development Group, wrote in a letter to the city that the proposed high-density residential development would provide a complementary land use for the area.
“There are many residents that grow up in Brookfield, but leave for downtown Milwaukee where they can live in an urban setting with easy access to entertainment and restaurants. This project creates the trifecta (live, work, play) that would entice many Brookfield residents to stay in this urban/suburban setting,” Macklin said. “The abundance of retail and dining options in Brookfield Square Mall, employment opportunities along Executive Way, and adjacency to the highway create a highly desirable location that will draw new residents to Brookfield and provide a modern high-end housing option for existing residents seeking a more urban feel.”
Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto said there are limited uses for the former Toys “R” Us property and he thinks apartments would be a reasonable use.
Wingspan Development Group’s plan needs to be tweaked, Ponto said, explaining that the size of the building may need to be reduced and better access created for fire department vehicles.
“They are very interested in having great access and this property has great access to I-94,” Ponto said, adding “I think there will be some fine tuning, I think it’s a good proposal for that site.”