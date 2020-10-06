M Squared Engineering, LLC celebrates 17 years of business

CEDARBURG — M Squared Engineering, LLC (M2), a locally-owned civil engineering firm located in Cedarburg, marked its 17th year of business Sept. 10.
“From the beginning, our company has been founded based on providing the highest quality of service to our clients,” said M2 President Minal Hahm. “We are proud to have our headquarters continue to reside in Cedarburg as we strive to continue leaving an impact on communities around you and for you.”
As a full-service civil engineering firm, M2 provides services to both the public and private sectors. Moving forward into its 17th year, M2 has expanded their staff and will be moving into a new location at N19 W6719 Commerce Court, Cedarburg, with an expected move-in date of Nov. 1.
Founded in 2003, M2 provides a variety of services including water resource management, land surveying, site design, FEMA flood services, aviation, transportation engineering, construction engineering, municipal engineering, and rail design/construction. M2 is the only civilian firm trained and qualified to perform rail inspections for the U.S. Army. More information can be found on the firm’s website, www.msquaredengineering.com.