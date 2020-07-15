Macromatic Industrial breaks ground for Waukesha site

WAUKESHA — From left, Jim Blise of Design2Construct, Tim Burns of Macromatic, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Steve Sundlov of Macromatic, Tim Casey of Waukesha County Center for Growth, Jordan O’Connor of Design2Construct, Jay Cashmore of First Business Bank, and Ginger Kollmansberger of U.S. Senator Ron Johnson’s office break ground for the new Macromatic Industrial Controls site in Waukesha.
Macromatic, which currently has an office in Menomonee Falls, designs and manufactures industrial control and monitoring products that control electrical processes and monitor power for damaging fault conditions. Its products are used in water/wastewater, pump and motor control, irrigation, oil and gas, HVACR, material handling, lifts and elevator and other systems requiring process control and protection.