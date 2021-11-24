WAUKESHA — Echoing the sentiments of many on Sunday afternoon, Norm Bruce was looking forward to the jubilant return of the Waukesha Christmas Parade, which was making its grand resumption after a break last year due to the pandemic.
But running a local business — Martha Merrell’s Books — with a front-row glimpse into the parade took on a whole new meaning as terror and chaos erupted.
“All of a sudden, I heard all of the commotion, and I thought, “The parade can’t be over quite yet,’” Bruce said in an interview with The Freeman. “Then I noticed the vehicle come down the street and saw band members laying in the street.”
Bruce, who runs his venerable bookshop with wife Eve, said he quickly felt the need to open his doors and bring people into safety, particularly once shots were fired. During those split-second moments, Bruce said chaos rang out on the streets, and he tried preventing a stampede into his store.
“I was saying, ‘We have a lot of room in here. You can come in, but I said, ‘You’ve got to quit pushing.’” Bruce recounted. “I was at the door to try and slow them down and prevent that from happening.”
At one point, as people settled in and tried wrapping their minds around what was happening, Bruce said he took a moment of solace, witnessing young children be themselves, hoping they were unscathed by the frightening situation outside.
“(Families) came in and went over into the corner where we have some of our stuffed animals,” Bruce said. “The kids started playing with them and weren’t really traumatized.”
A number of other local shops at or near the site of the tragedy shared similar recounts of the aftermath on social media and reacted in similar fashion.
Seeing the car hit ‘at least 12 people’
“I saw this event happen and witnessed at least 12 people in front of our store get hit by this car,” an employee at Vinyl Vault Records wrote on the retailer’s official Facebook page. “I opened the door to the store and herded as many people in as I could.” The post later stated, “We all hid under my record racks.”
Staffers at Divino Gelato Café also took to social media on Monday morning, recounting what transpired during the parade.
“We are glad we were able to provide shelter and help families,” the Facebook post read. “We are keeping everyone in our thoughts and prayers, including those who have helped so many and responded with such bravery, including our law enforcement in the area, who so quickly responded.”
In the immediate days after the tragedy, Bruce said there has been an undeniable stillness up and down Main Street.
“It’s been somewhat reserved,” he said. “I think people are trying to process what took place.”
While the gravity of the situation is undeniable, Bruce said he is optimistic about the resiliency of Waukesha’s downtown — and the city as a whole — pointing to past tragedies that have galvanized the community.
“The community has got to keep the dialogue going,” he said. “We will continue to move on because we’re not going to live our life in fear. You have to move forward.”