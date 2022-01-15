Major development planned in Slinger

SLINGER — Concept plans have come out for a major development in the village, where a mix of residential types, commercial space and business park land will all be included in a 128-acre development off the freeway.
Neumann Development acquired about 65 acres from the Slinger School District at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and Interstate 41 last fall, and then an adjacent parcel of about 62 acres.
This week, Neumann brought a concept plan to the Slinger Plan Commission with a plan for the full area, which totaled about 128 acres according to site plan maps. The maps show 101 single-family residential lots and space for 92 townhomes in a multifamily section, a community park, commercial spaces and business park space.
“It should be a really wonderful development,” Slinger Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said. Wilber said the Plan Commission — which met Wednesday — had some questions on the plan. There were concerns about ensuring the layout of planned commercial lots had enough space for access and good development. Wibler said Neumann will also have to work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on access to the land.
“It was a very productive discussion,” Wilber said. “I think they (the developers) are making a few small adjustments there, but otherwise, everyone (on the commission) was very happy with the plan.”
The concept site map showed 10.51 acres for commercial, immediately at the corner of Highway 60 and I41. There were 37.11 acres marked for residential down the west side of the parcel, and 39.55 acres for business park space on the east side, along the freeway. The remainder of the area included a park and various other open spaces.
“Generally speaking, it appears that the breakdown of uses and use intensity is consistent with past representations and discussions with the Planning Commission,” according to a staff report from Village Planner Mary Censky.
“The scale of this plan is very high level, and so it lacks a lot of the pertinent site design, architectural intentions, landscaping, lighting, utility, grading and similar plans that really flesh out the character of a neighborhood,” she continued.
Being at the concept plan, early stage of the development, many details are not yet available and the Plan Commission took no formal actions on the planned development. Even so, Wilber said Neumann personnel are hoping to come for needed approvals soon, as the developers are hoping to break ground in the spring.
“They have a very aggressive timeline,” she said.
In other business, the commission also reviewed concept plans for phases in two residential developments. The plan for phase six of Hickory Heights included 13 lots, and phase two of the Cedar Creek Estates concept included 124 lots.
Wilber said both were well received by the commission. She said the Cedar Creek Estates developers had added several lots from an earlier version, and also made significant improvements to the grading plan for the project.