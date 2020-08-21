MUKWONAGO — Mall of Mukwonago LLC recently signed on with U-Haul Company of Wisconsin, Inc. as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the community. Services such as U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick up for boxes will be provided by the company on Rochester Street.
U-Haul is also offering programs to promote social distancing in order to minimize contact with others. Customers can create an online account with U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 and pick up their truck any time using their smartphone with camera and GPS features.
Business hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (262) 368-1190 or visit uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Mukwonago-WI-53149/038189 to reserve products at this location.