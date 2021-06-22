WAUKESHA — Mama Ducky’s Desserts is hoping to open their doors for customers to enjoy sweet treats and sweet smells by July 1 — bringing a new bakery to the downtown Waukesha scene.
The business will be operated by Melissa Lugo, one of the first commercial kitchen renters at Chef Pam’s Kitchen. Lugo will open in what was previously Chef Pam’s Kitchen, 290 W. Main St. Chef Pam’s Kitchen moved over a building to 280 W. Main Street.
Lugo, who lives in West Allis, had been working in full-time retail and decided she wanted a new career path after she had her son. She named the business after her son’s fascination with rubber ducks.